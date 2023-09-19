2nd edition of Trinamool-e-Nabajowar may start after Puja

Kolkata: The second phase of the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) mass outreach campaign Trinamool-e-Nabajowar may begin after the Durga Puja with the party’s national general secretary playing an important role in further strengthening the organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.



It was learnt that the campaign will be conducted in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.

Sources said that Banerjee may again try to understand the pulse of the people similar to what he did ahead of the Panchayat polls in Bengal.

He may also take suggestions from the people as to whom they want as their candidates for the Parliamentary elections.

The first edition of “Trinamool-e-Nabajowar was a huge success for the ruling party with Banerjee cross-crossing the state to understand the mood of the people. Candidates were selected based on the secret votes by the people.

Banerjee may also assess the report cards of the Panchayats. He had earlier said that he would evaluate the performance of the Panchayat Pradhans of TMC.

“The main purpose of the campaign is to travel along the length and the breadth of the state in 60 days to listen to the problems of the people and to solve them. I will never forget the experience I had at Raghunathpur as thousands of people actively participated in the event. People have met me and blessed me. I sincerely thank all who made the event a success,” he had said during the first edition of the campaign.

Abhishek kicked off the first edition of Trinamool-e-Nabajowar from Cooch Behar on April 25. The ruling party had seen unprecedented response from the people of both North and South Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee who spearheaded the campaign received a thunderous response from the people in every nook and corner.

The first phase of the campaign ended on June 16 in South 24-Parganas’ Kakdwip.