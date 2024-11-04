2nd edition of TMC’s ‘Nabo Jowar’ campaign likely to start from Feb

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may start the second edition of “Nabo Jowar” from February next year during which he may highlight the state government schemes.

Banerjee may also raise his voice against the negative campaigns carried out against the Bengal government by Opposition parties following the RG Kar incident. One of the main objectives of the second edition of “Nabo Jowar” would be highlighting the performance of the Mamata Banerjee government with an eye on the 2025 Assembly elections.

TMC sources said that before Abhishek starts the second edition of “Nabo Jowar”, he may soon hold a meeting with party supremo Mamata Banerjee who is also expected to start a district-wise tour ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Like last year, Abhishek may start his campaign from North Bengal. He will again visit the districts.

It was also learnt that Abhishek may bring some changes in the district-wise party leaderships before the “Nabo Jowar” campaign. There may be an organisational restructuring in the party organisation in the districts. Sources said that Mamata Banerjee, during her district tours, may also announce some new initiatives.

A major revamp in the party organisation is likely to happen, especially at the district level as some of the party presidents and convenors may be changed, sources said. The action plan is ready and the top party leaders have chalked out the strategy on how to execute the overhauling.

Abhishek has recently returned to Kolkata after undergoing an eye surgery in the USA. Before going abroad, he held a meeting with party state president Subrata Bakshi discussing several issues. The party supremo and national general secretary already had discussed the reshuffle and a list is being prepared. Abhishek has also given some suggestions to his party supremo regarding the reshuffles. Abhishek had launched “Nabo Jowar’ in Cooch Behar in April last year before the Panchayat elections in the state.

Meanwhile, with the by-elections in six Assembly seats — Naihati, Haroa, Midnapore, Taldangra, Sitai and Madarihat — scheduled to happen on November 13, the ruling Trinamool Congress chalked out an elaborate strategy targeting to secure at least 51 per cent votes in each booth under all these six constituencies.