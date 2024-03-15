2nd edition of Intn’l Museum Expo soon in city

Kolkata: The second edition of the International Museum Expo will be held at Science City, Kolkata, on May 18 and 19 under the broad theme ‘‘Museums for Education and Research’. The expo will also have several sub-themes and will seek to bring together museum professionals, private companies, start-ups, creative minds, architects, IT professionals, etc. who contribute to the development of museums in different capacities for the exchange of ideas, networking, infotainment, and peer-to-peer interaction and learning with each other.



The expo will have exhibitions on various themes, keynote addresses, parallel sessions, panel discussions, presentations by science museum professionals from across the world. It will also include masterclasses by experts in the field besides various activities, science demonstrations, a market place for start-ups and innovators, a special exhibition on innovation, a special corner for Indian women in STEM, etc.

wInternational science museums and science museum professionals will be invited to attend this expo. A brainstorming session for organising the expo was held at Science City on Wednesday in presence of Mugdha Sinha, joint secretary, Ministry of Culture. The first edition of the International Museum Expo was organised by the Ministry of Culture at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from May 18-20, 2023.