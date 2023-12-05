29th North Dinajpur district book fair begins in Islampur

Raiganj: The 29th North Dinajpur district book fair commenced in the premises of Islampur High school. Pampa Paul, the Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad inaugurated the book fair.



A grand rally with the participation of district administration officials, social workers, students and teachers of different schools took to the streets in Islampur town to mark the occasion.

“More than one hundred booksellers and publishers from different districts and Kolkata have set up stalls this year. There will be cultural programmes every evening. It will continue till December 10. Last year this book fair was held in Raiganj. The children and students of the district will benefit from this book fair” stated Pampa Paul. The book fair has been drawing large crowds since the flag off on Monday.