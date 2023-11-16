29th Kolkata Int’l Film Fest: 7 films make it to competitive section in Bengali Panorama

KOLKATA: As many as seven Bengali films have been selected at the Bengali Panorama at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).



This section, for the first time, has gone competitive with prize money of Rs 7.5 lakh which will be equally shared between the director and producer.

Besides, the best director will also receive the Golden Royal Bengal Trophy.

For director duo Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, it’s been a great year so far. After winning the National Award for best Bengali film for ‘Kalkokkho’, their new film ‘Mon Potongo’ will have its world premiere at the Bengali Panorama section at 29th KIFF. Then, there’s director Abhijit Sridas’ ‘Bijoyar Pore’ starring Mamata Shankar, Dipankar De, Swastika Mukherjee and Mir Afsar Ali. The film is a poignant tale of love, family bonds, and reunion during Durga Puja.

Interestingly, this year among the seven films which will be competing in the Bengali Panorama section, two belong to Swastika. Her film, ‘Matripaksha’ directed by newcomer Rajesh Roy, is also set against Durga Puja. Taking to social media, Swastika wrote why she keeps working with new directors. “This year Kolkata International Film Festival has 7 Bengali films, all directed by first time/new directors. Over the years people have asked me why I always choose to work with newcomers? Yes there are a lot of constraints, lot more hard work and then there are results as amazing as this ! Out of 7 films TWO are mine, directed by first time directors. Abhijit SriDas and Rajesh Roy. #BijoyarPore and #Matripokhho selected at Kolkata International Film Festival,” the actress posted.

The 29th KIFF also brings good news for actress Parno Mittrah, whose film ‘Bonbibi’ (Widows of the wild) is also a part of the competitive section. In the film, directed by Rajdeep Ghosh, she plays a tiger widow, a woman whose husband has been killed by a tiger in the Sundarbans. Young director Amartya Sinha’s film

‘Asampurno’ has also made it to the list. Then, there’s Debapratim Dasgupta’s ‘Abar Ashibo Firey’ and Anisul’s ‘Awnath’. The film, which will start from December 5 onwards, will see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the inauguration ceremony.