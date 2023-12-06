29th KIFF: CM grooves with Salman, Mahesh Bhatt & other stars

KOLKATA: The 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) kicked off with the usual dose of glamour and glitz at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. However, a particular moment stole the spotlight in the auditorium. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, and Shatrughan Sinha on the stage, dancing to the theme song of the film festival. The song, conceptualised by Banerjee and sung by Arijit Singh, set the stage alive, with even Sourav Ganguly seen applauding. The video of the dance has gone viral on social media.



At the event, when emcee June Maliah asked Kapoor and Salman to dance to KIFF’s theme song, Salman convinced Banerjee to join them on stage. Initially hesitant, Banerjee joined the actors in the dance.

Former Indian skipper and Bengal’s brand ambassador, Sourav Ganguly, said that despite being a longtime fan of Salman, he had the opportunity to meet him in person for the first time.

Anil Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory and said how Kolkata has been instrumental in shaping his career. “Kolkata, for me, is not just a city. It’s a sensory experience... a journey and a treasure trove of memories that have shaped my career and love for cinema,” he said. The actor paid homage to Uttam Kumar and called him an institution. He also praised Satyajit Ray’s iconic film ‘Nayak’ (1966) as one of the best films he has ever watched.

Salman, in his signature lighthearted manner, playfully teased Sinha, Kapoor, and Bhatt for covering everything he had planned to say in his speech. “This is one of the largest film festivals I have seen,” he said. He also made a jest about initially reading KIFF as ‘KISS’. Salman shared how he fulfilled his commitment to Banerjee and said that he promised to attend the KIFF inauguration during his visit to Kolkata for a show in May 2023.

Salman emphasised the strong Bengali connection in the Hindi film industry and said: “Now, it’s time for us to come and work here.”