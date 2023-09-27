28,500 Bottles of Phensedyl seized

Acting on a tip-off, the Kumargram police intercepted a truck bound for Tripura, which was traveling from Uttar Pradesh, at the Naka checkpoint in Pakriguri, near the Assam-Bengal border. During the driver’s interrogation, inconsistencies in his statements were detected. A search of the truck revealed 28,500 bottles of Phensedyl, a banned cough syrup, concealed under rice sacks. The market value of the seized cough syrup is estimated at Rs 80 lakh. Consequently, the driver has been arrested. Y Raghuvamshi, Alipurduar Police Superintendent, stated: “This banned cough syrup was being smuggled in a truck. The driver of the truck has been arrested, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.”