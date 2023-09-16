28-year-old ophthalmologist dies of dengue, family donates body to SSKM

Kolkata: A resident doctor of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology died of dengue in the city. The family members of the deceased have consented to donate his organs. The victim, Dr Debodyuti Chattopadhyay (28), an ophthalmologist died at a private hospital on Friday morning due to dengue hemorrhage shock syndrome.



He had recently undergone a kidney transplant and after undergoing surgery, he became diabetic.

He was under treatment at a private hospital for the last six days. He was kept in the CCU as his condition turned critical. The doctor’s platelet count dropped to around 7,000. He suffered a multi-organ failure, leading to his death. He was a resident of South Kolkata’s Garfa area.

Family members of Chattopadhyay have consented to donate his body to the SSKM Hospital while his eyes may be handed over to a private eye hospital in the city.

Incidentally, a student from Jadavpur University (JU) died of dengue in the city last Monday. He had been under treatment at a hospital since August 31. The victim was identified as Ohidur Rahaman, a student of MTech. More than 20,000 people have reportedly been infected with dengue across the state so far in this season.

According to unconfirmed sources, nearly around 22 people have so far died of dengue this year. North 24-Parganas has so far seen the highest number of cases. More than 1,300 cases have been reported so far in Kolkata, sources said.

The rate of infection has gone up in the past couple of months. The State Health department has directed various civic bodies and the districts to ensure strict surveillance.

The health officials in the districts have been asked to put up permanent or temporary hoardings in different municipal and Gram Panchayat areas. The state government has given financial sanction to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore for the districts to undertake an anti-dengue campaign.