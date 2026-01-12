27th Swami Haridas Tansen Mahotsav ends on high note

NEW DELHI: The 27th Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav concluded on Sunday evening after three days of classical music and dance performances celebrating India’s artistic heritage and the guru–shishya parampara.

The final evening opened with a Kathak presentation by Dr. Uma Sharma and her disciples, rooted in pure technique and expressive bhaav. At 84, Dr. Sharma performed with grace, illustrating her guru Pt. Shambhu Maharaj’s belief that bhaav is central to Kathak. Founder and patron of the Mahotsav, she also envisioned and named the festival, shaping it into a leading cultural platform.

This was followed by a santoor recital by Pt. Rahul Shivkumar Sharma, who carried forward the legacy of his father Pt. Shivkumar Sharma through raga-based explorations marked by melodic warmth and rhythmic clarity.

The festival concluded with a vocal recital by Begum Parween Sultana, whose khayal compositions and emotive taans drew prolonged applause.