27-year-old dies of dengue in Darjeeling district

A youth of Siliguri died of dengue infection. This is the first death due to dengue in Darjeeling district this year. The deceased has been identified as Bappa Roy (27 years). He was a resident of Rajib Gandhi bi-lane in Ward 23 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

According to the family of the deceased, he was suffering from fever since last week. On Sunday, when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to a private hospital in Siliguri. Later on Monday night, he was shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

His blood sample tested positive for dengue and he was admitted to the Critical

Care Unit.

According to hospital sources, his platelets had dropped to 8,000 and though he was given 2 units of platelets, his pre-existing liver problem worsened and on Wednesday morning, he died at around 6 am.

Sandhya Roy, mother of the deceased, said: “On Sunday, my son became very sick after vomiting. He had a fever for more than a week. When he was admitted to the hospital, we came to know that he was infected with dengue.”

Laxmi Paul, councillor of the ward said: “Our ward is very clean and we maintain all the precautionary measures. We have no idea how he got infected with dengue. If the treatment was started on time, his life could have been saved.” Roy used to run a grocery.

Dr Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of NBMCH said: “The patient was admitted on Monday with dengue shock syndrome and intestinal bleeding. His condition was bad. We didn’t get much time for treatment.” From January till date, a total of 423 people have been affected with dengue in the Darjeeling district.