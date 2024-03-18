25-yr-old hawker travels across state to sell wares in TMC meets

Gangarampur: Like many other hawkers, Naseem Momin sells peanuts, chocolates and other edible knick knacks for a living. However, he is a hawker with a difference. The 25-year-old travels throughout Bengal and vends his wares in Trinamool Congress (TMC) programmes, including public meetings and rallies only. On Monday, he had come all the way to Gangarampur in South Dinajpur from Murshidabad, his hometown to sell his goods at TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s election campaign.



“I don’t go to any meeting except the TMC. I sell peanuts, chanachur, bhujia, puffed rice and chocolate among the people who come to TMC political meetings. This is how I run my family. I have been doing so for the past 10 years,” stated Momin, while talking to Millennium Post.

Momin admitted that Abhishek Banerjee is his absolute favourite. “He is a role model of the youth community of Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee is supporting the fight against the Modi government in Delhi. We will extend full support to him and our beloved Didi. I strongly believe TMC will win from Bengal in the next Lok Sabha elections,” added Momin. Momin said that through his work, he gets to know what the Trinamool government is doing for Bengal and on the other hand, he can also make a profit by selling his wares in these meetings. At 3.10 pm, Banerjee got off the helicopter and went on stage at the Gangarampur Stadium to address the election campaign. As Banerjee waved from the stage, the crowds cheered in unison “Modi’s farewell from Bengal and Didi’s victory. Abhishekda we are with you, you move forward with your goals.”

“Abhishek Banerjee is the future of Bengal. I have never seen him before. I always wanted to see him. Today my hope has come true. I am keeping a fast, yet I came,” stated Ayub Ali, a college student. Homemaker Shefali Mahant came from the neighbouring Nalagola. She said: “We, who are ordinary housewives, have benefited immensely from Mamata Banerjee’s Lakshmir Bhandar. Our Chief Minister is very kind and has done so much, especially for the women of Bengal.”