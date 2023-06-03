25 passengers ‘robbed’ onboard Howrah-bound Kalka Mail train

kolkata: At least 25 passengers travelling in Howrah-bound Kalka Mail were allegedly robbed on Thursday.



The passengers, on Friday, approached the Howrah GRP to file the complaint, who forwarded it to the GRP of the nearest station where the incident had taken place.

According to a news agency, the 25 passengers from Kolkata were returning to Howrah from Kalka in AC 3-tier. They had gone there for a summer vacation. It has been alleged that someone entered the compartment at around 6 am on June 1, when everyone was sleeping. It has also been alleged that the accused stole all valuables, including mobile phones, watches and wallets,

amongst others.

After one of the passengers reportedly woke up at around 7:30 am, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was called. Reportedly, the TT was also informed about the incident.

The passengers on Friday approached the Howrah GRP over the matter, who reportedly said that since the incident does not fall under their jurisdiction, they have asked the GRP of the station nearest to the place where it transpired.