25 local trains delayed

Kolkata: Twenty-five local trains were delayed on Monday after train services via Down Main Line between Seoraphuli and Howrah were suspended from 6:40 am due to a defect in the



crossover point.

The defect was identified at 6:40 am near Seoraphuli East Cabin. As a safety measure, the train services via Down Main Line were suspended. The maintenance crew started repair work and it was rectified at 10:35 am.

However, the Up Main Line movements remained unaffected and the down train movements were maintained via reversible line. After 10:35 am, normal train movement through the Down Main Line was restored.

Recently, an overhead wire snapped near Chandmari Bridge while a local train was passing through Howrah Station.

The overhead power problem continued from 7:21 pm till it was rectified at 9:25 pm. There were reports stating that train services were disrupted on the route.