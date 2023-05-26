25 families to turn homeless due to extension of Balurghat-Hili Rly project

balurghat: As many as 25 families of a colony residing in the Dumair area of South Dinajpur are going to be rendered homeless owing to the extension of the Balurghat-Hili Railway project. As they do not have land ownership documents (Patta), they have not yet received any land value, compensation or any rehabilitation package from the Railways.



According to an official source, around 25 houses of Chak Amod Colony fall within the proposed rail line. “The Railways has already demarcated the land with poles. As per instruction of the Railway department, the South Dinajpur district administration has already started the acquisition process for the Railways. As the residents of that colony have no Patta or any other valid documents for the land, they are not able to get any compensation,” said the source.

The locals have demanded a proper rehabilitation package from the Railways, if they are shifted elsewhere. They said that they have been residing in that area since ages.

“We are very poor and do not have the means to shift to a new location. We have no land-deed or valid documents so we cannot claim compensation. We will become homeless. The Government should rehabilitate us before starting this project,” stated Subho Barman, an affected person.

The Doulla Primary school has also fallen within the demarcated area. Various political parties have demanded the rehabilitation of the local people of the area.

South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress Vice-President Subhas Chaki said: “This matter will be taken up at the party and administrative level so that it is resolved and they are rehabilitated.”

BJP’s South Dinajpur district Secretary Bapi Sarkar said that the concerned District Magistrate would be asked to resettle the people of that area.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur assured that the administration would look into the matter so that the locals can be rehabilitated.