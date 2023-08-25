24-hr bandh called today in Darj, Kalimpong over Siliguri girl’s murder

Darjeeling: After the 105-day-long bandh in 2017, yet another bandh looms large over the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



The Hill Opposition parties have given a 24-hour bandh call on Saturday protesting the alleged murder of a minor girl student in Siliguri recently.

They have demanded that the accused, who has already been arrested, be hanged to death. Emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The body of a minor girl student with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More on Monday evening. Within hours of the incident, the Matigara Police arrested 22-year-old Md Abbas, the prime accused in the case.

A memorial programme was held at the Darjeeling Mall on Friday. The Hill Opposition parties were present at the programme from where the bandh call was given by the Hamro Party, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and CPRM. Before this Gorkha Seva Sena, a new outfit, had called for a 12-hour bandh over the same issue on the same day. Different organisations will be taking out a protest rally on Saturday evening from the Darjeeling Railway station.

“We too have decided that the Hills will remain closed for 24 hours from Saturday. A Gorkha girl has died. All will have to keep their business establishments closed as a mark of protest. There should not be any attempt to foil the strike,” stated Shekhar Chettri of the Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist. “We will have picketers also on the streets,” added Dipen Maley of the GJM.

“I have not called the bandh and do not want to comment on it also. I am in a responsible position and have to make decisions after considering all aspects. I protest the heinous crime and have even met the Commissioner of Police in Siliguri and requested him of stringent action. The culprit has been arrested and now it is a matter in court. If the victim’s family requires any form of legal help we are ready to provide all sorts of legal assistance, including legal counsel,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, GTA.

The Kurseong Chalak Sangh, Kalimpong Chalak Sangh and the Himalayan Transport Coordination Committee vehemently condemned the incident but stated that the organization does not support the bandh.

“The culprit has been arrested and has been put up in court. Now law will take its course and it is a sub judice matter. We too demand that he be hanged but a bandh is not required for that. Exams are on and post-pandemic, bandhs should be kept at bay. School exams are also on.” stated SN Pradhan of the Coordination Committee.

Prior to this, the Viswa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal had called a 12 hour Siliguri bandh on Thursday over this issue. The TMC have appealed to political outfits to abstain from fishing in troubled waters for petty political gains.

“The model of hate incubated under BJP is now being taken to opposition ruled states for political agenda. Using hate slogans VHP openly called for violence in Siliguri. India will not tolerate this push for lawlessness and anarchy,” stated an All India Trinamool Congress official post on X.