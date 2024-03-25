234 EMU locals in Sealdah Div, 65 EMU locals in Howrah Div cancelled

Kolkata: Around 234 EMU locals in Sealdah Division and 65 EMU locals in Howrah Division will remain cancelled on March 25 due to poor patronisation especially during morning hours for Dolyatra.



Several trains will remain cancelled in Sealdah Division Main Line which includes Sealdah-Burdwan, Sealdah-Ranaghat, Ranaghat-Gede, Sealdah-Gede, Krishnanagar-Shantipur, Naihati-Ranaghat, Sealdah-Barrackpore, Sealdah-Habra and Barasat-Hasnabad amongst others. In the Circular Rail which includes BBD Bagh-Krishnanagar, Ballygunge-Barrackpore, Majerhat-Barasat, Hasanabad-Majherhat, few trains will remain cancelled.

Under Howrah Division, trains will remain cancelled in Howrah-Burdwan Main Line as well as Chord Line, Howrah-Bandel Main Line, Howrah-Sheoraphuli, Howrah-Tarakeswar and Burdwan-Katwa amongst others.

Meanwhile, catering to the increasing demand of passengers travelling to popular destinations during Holi as well as people returning home during the festival, Eastern Railway operates 22 Holi special trains this year. It includes six one-way special connecting several destinations, including Raxaul, Indore, Banaras, New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri, Puri, Gorakhpur, Patna and Gaya, amongst others. These special services originate from key stations like Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur. By generating an additional 53,652 berths, Eastern Railway aimed to alleviate the strain on regular services and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers. Compared to the previous year, ER has increased its efforts with 19 additional Holi special trains added to its service lineup.

The security system has been beefed up over Eastern Railway for the Holi festival to prevent any unwanted situation. The ER authorities have also appealed to people to not throw colours on trains or on passengers at Railway stations because it may create an untoward situation and affect their safety as well.