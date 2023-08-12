23-year-old intern at RG Kar Hosp dies under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of an intern at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim has been identified as Subhrajyoti Das (23).



According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that depression could have led to his death as he had been taking medicines for depression.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the reaction of medicine or excessive intake of psychotropic drugs led to the death of a promising doctor.

His death certificate, however, mentioned that excessive drugs might have contributed to his death.

A resident of Nimta in North 24-Parganas, Das was taken to the emergency ward of the same hospital on Thursday evening. He was immediately rushed to the medicine department and later shifted to the CCU. He later died there. Family members said that they saw the victim lying unconscious on the bed on Thursday morning.

He had been taking nerve-related medicines since he joined the MBBS course.

After the Covid pandemic broke out, the depression intensified further. He even avoided talking to the family members.

A thorough probe has been initiated.