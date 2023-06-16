22-yr-old becomes youngest candidate

Jalpaiguri: 22-year-old Pranayeeta Das has been nominated as the Trinamool candidate for Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad. Immediately after completing college, she ventured into the field of politics. Hailing from Jalpaiguri district, she is considered to be one of the youngest candidates for Zilla Parishad in the entire state, participating in the upcoming Panchayat Election.



Pranayeeta is the eldest daughter of Krishna Das, the district president of Trinamool’s SC-OBC cell and the Upa Pradhan of Baropatia Gram Panchayat. Her mother, Swapna Das, also served as the Pradhan of that Gram Panchayat.

“After completing my studies till the sixth standard in an English medium school in Jalpaiguri, I went to Delhi to pursue education in a private English medium school. Subsequently, I graduated from a college under Delhi University this year, majoring in English. However, my desire to work for the betterment of the village community never wavered. Due to my young age, I was unable to actively engage in politics then. Therefore, I had formed a voluntary organization with my school friends, and we have been working for the welfare of village women and youth for a considerable period of time,” stated Pranayeeta.

Being born and raised in a political family, Pranayeeta developed an affinity for politics at an early age. Even while studying in the eighth standard, she actively campaigned on behalf of her parents. Her passion for politics and the desire to make a difference for the common people became ingrained in her mind.

After filing her nomination as the TMC candidate for the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad seat ZP-11, she commenced her campaign alongside her parents. On Friday morning, she held a meeting with her father and party workers to discuss the campaign strategy.

Pranayeeta further states that the state government is actively working towards the development of various services, including roads and access to clean drinking water in rural areas. She has decided to run for the Zilla Parishad to serve the interests of the village population. Krishna Das stated that his daughter was enthusiastic to work for people since her childhood. He hopes that people will remember her for her good deeds.