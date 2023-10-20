22-year-old man injured in mortar shell burst in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: A young man, identified as Debashis Baidya (22), was seriously injured by an explosion caused by a mortar shell that had drifted in the river Teesta from Sikkim.



The incident occurred at the Changmari Gochimari Teesta riverbed in Jalpaiguri’s Kranti Block on Friday morning.

Debashis Baidya, who sustained injuries in the incident, said: “I was on my way to work on the land at the Teesta riverbed when I noticed a suspicious object. As soon as I lifted it, it suddenly exploded.”

Following the incident, local residents and the Kranti Police Station promptly rescued him and brought him to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. Kalyan Khan, the MSVP (Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal) of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, reported that the young man suffered severe injuries in both his hands and is currently undergoing treatment.

On October 5, a 7-year-old died in a similar blast in Champadanga, Kranti, Jalpaiguri. About 6 others were injured. Following this the Jalpaiguri Police had issued an advisory asking people not to touch any explosives or similar suspicious objects found in the Teesta basin.