22 held for running fake call centre

kolkata: Bidhannagar Police arrested 22 persons from two different fake call centres on Monday in Lake Town and Salt Lake Sector V, from where people were being cheated on the pretext of arranging loans and installing mobile phone towers.



Among the arrested persons from Lake Town two women were arrested earlier on March 10 in Bidhannagar North police station for running a fake call centre. They were granted bail on March 20.

After getting the bail, they hired a few youths and again started a new call centre in Lake Town which had started operating a few days ago.

The accused persons were found calling people and offering loans at a very low rate of interest. Those who got convinced and applied for the loan were asked to deposit some amount of money which the fraudsters used to start insurance policies in their name.

On Tuesday, the six accused persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court. Among them, three persons, including the two women, were remanded to police custody for four days.

In another incident, cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at a fake call centre that was running on the sixth floor of a commercial building in BP Block of Salt lake Sector V.

From there cops arrested 16 persons, including the two directors. From this call centre the accused persons were duping people of Assam on the pretext of installing mobile phone tower against an attractive amount of money and arranging loans at a very low rate

of interest.