22 children practice with B’desh cricket team at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: In a practice session, the Bangladeshi cricket team led by their captain Shakib-Al Hasan played cricket with twenty children, including two with hearing and speech impairment, at Eden Gardens ahead of Bangladesh-Netherlands World Cup cricket match which is going to take place on October 28.



The players gave them bowling, batting and fielding tips to these students. Shuvam Rajwar, a speech and hearing-impaired boy said with the help of an interpreter, that this practice was useful to learn how to play in a team during a match. “I learnt to negotiate and take decisions with my team members,” he said.

Apart from the thrill of playing with these star cricketers, Tanisha Paswan said that the interaction helped them to understand how to overcome challenges in life like the ones that happen on the ground. “Good communication among the team members in any field matters a lot. We have to go hand-in-hand with others as a team and bring victory,” said Tanisha.

One of the participants Krrish Manick said, “I’m too glad to meet Litton Das whom we have seen playing in the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL. In addition to important tips, we shook hands with him and took pictures. It’s like a dream come true to play with these international

level cricketers.”