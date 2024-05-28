21-yr-old woman ends life, one held

Jalpaigiri: A young woman (21) allegedly committed suicide and left behind a suicide note in the Adar Para area of Jalpaiguri on Monday.



Based on the suicide note left by the deceased and the written complaint filed by the family, the police of Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station arrested a person named Devraj Talapatra.

Talapatra, a teacher by profession, resides in the Arvinda Nagar area of Jalpaiguri.

The father of the deceased, stated: “Devraj Talapatra used to visit our house along with others due to his involvement in a religious institution. However, we never suspected that Devraj could have any relation with my daughter. Devraj is married and has two children. However, after the incident, it became apparent from the suicide note and WhatsApp chats that there was some connection between Devraj and my daughter. No one was at home at the time of the incident.”

Meanwhile, the deceased committed suicide by strangulation in a room.

Devraj Talapatra admitted that he was in contact with the deceased. He stated that he had shown all the WhatsApp chats to the police.

Kotwali police station IC Sanjay Dutta stated: “The youth has been arrested in connection with inciting suicide based on the

suicide note.”