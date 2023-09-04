21 Independent GP members join TMC in Islampur

Raiganj/ Cooch Behar: About 21 Independent members, including the Pradhan Noori Begum of Kamalpur Sujali Gram Panchayat (GP) in Islampur of North Dinajpur district joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).



The block President of Islampur TMC committee Jakir Hossain welcomed them to the party fold on Sunday evening. With this crossover, the Panchayat Board fell into TMC’s kitty. A majority of Independent candidates were elected and they had formed the Gram Panchayat board. Noori Begum, an Independent candidate was made the Pradhan. On 15 August night, 19 TMC members were injured in alleged shotgun attacks in a clash with supporters of Independent candidates at Akladangi Haat in Islampur.

The Pradhan of Kamalpur Sujali Gram Panchayat Noori Begum said: “For peace and development we have decided to join the TMC.”

Jakir Hossain, president of Islampur TMC committee said: “There are a total of 27 seats in Kamalpur Sujali Gram Panchayat. After the joining of 21 Independents, there are no opposition members in the GP.” Meanwhile, in the Sahebgunj GP, Dinhata, Cooch Behar, Miratun Bibi, Independent candidate joined the TMC on Monday morning along with her supporters.

Out of 22 seats of the Sahebgunj GP, TMC had won 17, BJP won 2, 2 Independent and 1 CPI(M).

Later the CPI(M) candidate joined the TMC. With the Independent candidate crossing over, the BJP now has 19.