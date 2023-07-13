209th birth anniv of Acharya Bhanubhakta commemorated

The 209th birth anniversary of poet Acharya Bhaubhakta was commemorated on Thursday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, paying homage to the poet stated: “He is widely regarded as the pioneer of Nepali poetry and has left an indelible mark on the literary landscape.”

While addressing the 209th Bhanu Jayanti ceremony and award ceremony organized by the Information and Culture Department, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, chief executive Anit Thapa said: “We talk about issues like language and community. We discuss these issues, write and even criticize others over these issues, but when a festival like Bhanujayanti is celebrated, there is hardly any participation. It is usually a gathering of some literary figures and writers. When you get a crowd at political events or entertainment programmes, why such programmes? Bhanubhakta has to be remembered every day.”

He stated that literary and intellectual figures should continue to work diligently to promote Nepali literature, culture, art and music.

Thapa said: “Preparations should start a month before Bhanujayanti. Literary competitions should be held in every school in the GTA area. And the month-long program should conclude on the day of Bhanujayanti. This will make the students realize the importance of the commemorations.”

GTA also presented awards in various categories. M Pathik received the Bhanubhakta Award for literature. Eminent journalist Mohan Lama received the Padri Ganga Prasad Pradhan Memorial Award for journalism. Purna Rai Nirupan received DB Pariyar Memorial Award for Drama. Dr Gokul Sinha was honoured with the 2022 Agam Singh Giri Award. In Darjeeling people from all walks of life offered floral tributes on the statue of Bhanubhakta at the Darjeeling Mall.

Acharya Bhanubhakta was born in 1841 in Western Nepal. His important works include the translation of the Ramayana into Nepali, Badhusiksha, Prashna Uttar, Bhaktamala.