2026 polls: Abhishek bats for a 9-0 sweep in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: At the ‘Rana Sankalp Sabha’ in Cooch Behar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee gave a clarion call for a clean sweep for his party and a decisive verdict against the BJP.

“The spirit I witnessed among the people proves that it is only a matter of time before the BJP is uprooted from the district. This rally marks the beginning of the political immersion of the BJP,” he declared, urging the people to ensure victory in all nine seats. He stated that the people of Cooch Behar have a critical role in making Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister for the fourth time.

After offering prayers at Madan Mohan Temple he addressed a large public gathering at the Ghughumari Kadamtala ground.

“This election is BJP versus the people of Bengal. Make sure they don’t win a single booth. You take responsibility for making AITC win all nine seats from Cooch Behar, and I take responsibility for its holistic development. Defeat BJP 9–0,” stated Banerjee.

“The score today is 6-3 in favour of the BJP. The more you ensure BJP’s victory, the more deprived you will be,” added Banerjee. He reminded Cooch Behar of the long list of unkept promises made by BJP leaders since 2014—Narayani Battalion, a Paramilitary training centre in Chila Rai’s name, a library for Panchanan Barma, development of the Madan Mohan Temple as an international tourist centre, a sports hub near the railway station, and an airport.

“Not a single promise has been fulfilled,” he said. Instead, the BJP has disrespected the people with SIR and Foreign Tribunal notices and blocked Bengal’s rightful share of development funds. Owing to SIR, 78 people have died, he stated.

He condemned the deletion of names of genuine voters from the electoral rolls, saying sons and daughters of Cooch Behar have been declared “dead” on paper. “Will the people remain silent when their fundamental rights are taken away?” he asked.

Highlighting the state government’s work, he said roads worth nearly Rs 350 crore are being built under Pathashree and Rastashree, lakhs of families are receiving houses, and schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar will continue without interruption. “BJP only promises. We deliver,” he said.