2024 final electoral roll shows 2.02% rise in first-time voters in Bengal

Kolkata: The final electoral roll 2024 published by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday for the 294 assembly constituencies in Bengal has witnessed an overall 2.02 per cent increase in the number of first-time electors.



Among 1133936 first-time electors, 570341 are female and 563521 male. The number of third-gender first-timers are 74. The total number of electors in the final electoral roll stood at 7,58,37,778, out of which 38530981 were male and 37304960 were female. The total number of service electors stood at 1,14100.

According to the 2024 draft electoral roll published on November 1, 2023, the total number of electors in the state was 75386072. The number of male and female voters was 38331846 and 3705244, respectively.

The total addition in the final electoral roll was 1430998, which is 872177 higher than the draft roll published two months back. The total addition according to the draft e-roll was 558821. The net increase in the final electoral roll is 0.60 per cent. The total number of names deleted in the final roll is 979272 which is higher than 381126 deletions in the draft roll. The number of third-gender voters in the final roll is 1837. The gender ratio stood at 968. The Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, appealed to the state electors to verify their electoral status in the electoral rolls. An elector may check the details of assembly constituency, polling station, part and serial number in the electoral roll by calling toll-free helpline number 1950, accessing www.voters.eci.gov.in or www.ceowestbengal.nic.in and searching their name in the roll with the voter card number, or download voter helpline app from Google Play Store and know electoral details. One needs to fill up Form-6 for new enrolment and Form-8 for the modification of their electoral details/shifting of residence/ replacement of epic card/ PWD (Person with

Disability) marking.