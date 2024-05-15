2024-25 session: More options for Class XI students

Kolkata: Students who passed Class XI in 2024 or 2023 and who desire to study class XI afresh under newly-introduced semester system from the academic session 2024-2025 were given an option to do so by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

However, this option will only be available for the academic session 2024-25 keeping in mind the interest of the students so that they can benefit from the semester system, if they want.

This option will not be available from next academic session and cannot be cited as precedence, the Council stressed. Apart from this, the students who were not successful or could not appear in class XI annual examination till the academic session 2023-24 will continue class XI academic curriculum with the newly introduced semester system from 2024-25. For all these cases, the students will have to register themselves afresh with the Council by surrendering the existing registration certificates and/or admit card considering the case to the Council through their Head of Institutions.