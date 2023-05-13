2023-24 session: HS Council to take help of JU for training school teachers in AI, Data Science

kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is taking the help of the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of Jadavpur University (JU) for training teachers of schools where two new subjects–Artificial Intelligence and Data Science–will be introduced for the academic year 2023-24.



According to a senior council official, the CSE will also be providing their lab for the training. This lab can be used during theory and practical. This training may be provided in the month of June or July. The WBCHSE has introduced two subjects for the 2023-34 academic year for classes XI-XII.

Interested schools started applying for the same from May 2 and as per council’s order, they can apply till June 30. The schools are required to have computer science as a subject in their curriculum with proper laboratory facilities in order to teach the said subjects. The school should also have a permanent approved teacher with a minimum qualification of BSC in computer science or IT or BE/B. Tech in computer science or IT.

The council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on Friday said that they have received an overwhelming response from the schools. “More are interested in Artificial Intelligence than Data Science. But the level of interest that we are getting for both the subjects is unexpected,” Bhattacharjee said.

The curriculum and the syllabus for these two subjects have been formulated by the council but they are also getting it vetted from CSE. They are yet to publish it and the question papers. Bhattacharjee said that they have received good responses from the publishers as well considering the demand for these subjects.

The WBCHSE started accepting books from publishers for Classes XI and XII for the 2023-24 academic year from May 2. The last date for the submission of textbooks for getting the Council’s approval will be August 31.

The council has asked the publishers to include at least one sample question paper and question pattern for books on the mentioned subjects as per the syllabus that will soon be uploaded on the

Council’s website.