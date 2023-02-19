2022-23: ‘Howrah division of ER earned over Rs 2.1K cr till Feb 10’

kolkata: The total revenue earned by the Howrah division of Eastern Railway during the current financial year 2022-23 till February 10 was Rs 2153.61 crore, which has surpassed the revenue earned by the division in the previous fiscal year (2021-22), which was Rs 2090.42 crore.



The Howrah Division has carried 301.23 million passengers during the period between April 2022 to February 10, 2023 which has surpassed the 232.34 million passengers carried by the division during the previous financial year.

Thus the passenger revenue in the division during the current financial year has also risen by 32.07 per cent. The division earned Rs 1107.35 crore this financial year compared to Rs 838.46 crore earned in last financial year.

According to ER, remarkable achievement was noticed in the non-suburban segment where the earning amounted to Rs 186.60 crore, which is 362.45 per cent higher than the previous earnings of Rs 40.35 crore in last financial year. Moreover, there has been a 15.75 per cent increase in the non-fare revenue which has been earned through commercial advertisement, catering, pay and use toilets and vending, amongst other services provided by the railways. The revenue through this stood at Rs 74.61 crore as compared to the last financial year earnings which stood at Rs 64.46 crore.