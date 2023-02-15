2016 SLST hiring irregularities: HC asks Commission to file report

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) directed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) to file a report in connection with a case filed by candidates, who had participated in the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 for appointment to the post of assistant teacher (History) for classes IX and X.



The petitioners have alleged that 47 candidates who have scored less than them have been appointed to the posts. The petitioners have also disclosed the names of such candidates along with their respective roll numbers in a supplementary affidavit. Some of these 47 candidates appeared in court on February 13. The allegation against these candidates is that the commission committed an error in recommending their names for appointment to the posts.

Justice Biswajit Basu said: “The commission, therefore, is directed to file a report in the form of an affidavit as to the correctness of the recommendation of the said 47 candidates on the adjourned date. Whether the notified candidates shall be permitted to use an affidavit-in-opposition to the writ petition shall be considered after

the filing of the said report by the commission.”