2014 recruitment scam: CBI submits report

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted a report at Calcutta High Court regarding the alleged recruitment scam in 2014. Names of accused Kuntal Ghosh and Tapas Mandal were mentioned in the report and it was claimed that they through agents under them took massive amounts from TET candidates.

The matter is being heard by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha. On Tuesday, CBI submitted a report claiming that the two accused interacted with Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates and assured them that by paying money, their names would appear in the list of passed candidates. A copy of the chargesheet was submitted along with the detailed report.

The Central investigative agency further claimed that Mandal had sub-agents and through them, money was collected from teachers’ training college owners. A news report stated that the agency submitted that from 2016 to 2022, Mandal had allegedly collected Rs 4,12,85,000 from 141 people through eight agents.

It was further claimed that Mandal gave a significant amount to Ghosh. During the same period, it was claimed that Ghosh also collected a large amount through his three agents. The report also stated that a fake website was created by the accused and the ineligible job seekers were called for interviews by sending mails from fake email ids. In 2017, reportedly a list of 752 job aspirants was published, none of whom allegedly passed TET. Out of these 310 were given jobs by the primary education board, it was alleged.