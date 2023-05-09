20 years on, man worships ‘Kabiguru’ twice a day at temple built for the bard

siliguri: Rabindranath Tagore is not only a world poet, he is an emotion for many. A man living in Thakurnagar, near Siliguri, has been worshiping Tagore regularly twice a day like any other god. He has erected a temple for Tagore where he offers puja daily.



This has been continuing for the past 20 years. Earlier, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore used to be celebrated in a grand way. Fairs used to be held in front of the temple. A large number of people used to visit the fair on this day. However with the passing days, the grandeur is fast fading though the worship continues.

Saratchandra Das, a resident of the area, established this temple in Thakurnagar twenty years ago. He died after a few years of constructing the temple. Before dying, he gave the responsibility of the temple to Swami Sudhakrishna Das Goswami Maharaj.

Swami Sudhakrishna Das Goswami Maharaj, is the man who takes care of the temple and offers puja. “I offer puja twice a day. Many people used to come here every day. With each passing day the number of people is less. The new generation do not know much about Tagore. That’s why this place looks deserted now. There are no fairs held now like in the past.”

Popular belief has it that Saratchandra Das, had a dream that Tagore was seeking puja from him. He then built a small temple in Thakurnagar and offered prayers in front of a small idol of Tagore. Gradually his disciples started growing. They built a large temple. A big statue of Rabindranath Tagore replaced the small idol.

Now Swami Sudhakrishna Das Goswami Maharaj stays here alone. “I will worship Tagore until my last breath. I don’t know whether this temple will survive or not after me,”

Swami added.