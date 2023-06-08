20 teens, kids fall sick after eating poisonous fruit

siliguri: Twenty teenagers and children fell sick after consuming poisonous fruit in the Bara Maniramjyot area in Naxalbari under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Currently, all are under treatment in the Naxalbari Rural Hospital.



S Ponnambalam, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling district said: “Some boys in Naxalbari consumed poisonous fruit while playing. Fortunately, it did not harm them much. There condition is reported stable now. The Chief Medical Officer of Health has been asked to monitor their treatment.”

According to locals, 25 to 30 boys of Bara Maniramjyot were playing in the field on Wednesday afternoon. At that time, they ate a poisonous fruit that they plucked from the tree.