The Mamata Banerjee government has selected 20 projects from different districts in the state that will be replicated and upscaled across the state. According to Nabanna sources, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has already directed the district administration to replicate these projects.

Among the 20 projects, three schemes have been selected from Bankura district, two from Hooghly, one each from North 24-Parganas, Birbhum, Nadia, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Darjeeling, Howrah, Jhargram, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Purulia, East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Malda and Alipurduar.

In February, Dwivedi had requested all district magistrates to upload the best practices taken up by them or any other officer of their district in the Samannay portal. A separate window was created in the portal for the same by the state government. The three projects in Bankura that have been selected include Leprosy Rehabilitation project in Gauripur under Bankura I block that has provided permanent rehabilitation facilities to people affected by leprosy ostracised by the society and blood relations even after getting fully cured. Under the guidance of District Magistrate K Radhika Aiyar, 18 houses have been constructed and six houses repaired to provide roof along with drinking water and toilet facilities.

Operation Pushti contributed in reducing number of malnourished children from 1627 to 45 till end of February 2023. The project was officially

launched on November 24, 2020 in 23 blocks of Bankura district. The key features of the project includes feeding every severely underweight child

with one egg/day and 1kg Nutrimix packet per month to prevent diseases. All the families of these children received water filter safe drinking water,

regular health check up by the specialised doctors, provision of piped water through Jal Swapno scheme. The Bankura district administration had bagged the Skoch(silver) award for this project. The third project is the development of model tribal village at Kharigara under Bishnupur block. The village of 27 households with low human development parameter haswitnessed significant socio economic upliftment along with improvement in road and community infrastructure. Three crops are presently being cultivated instead of decade old forest dwelling practice and no underweight children exists in the village.

The other major projects that have been selected include formation of FPOs (Farme Producer Organisation)at Beraberi village under Habra II block in North 24-Parganas that has contributed to export of vegetables to EU countries, the Palki Ambulance project of Alipurduar that involves transportation of emergency patients and needy pregnant women hailing from the remotest inaccessible high terrains of Buxa in the district which was an impossible proposition , the smart classroom initiative of Murshidabad in which 318 such classrooms have been created in 53 schools, the Anandapath project of Birbhum that contributed in addressing learning deficiencies among primary children from class I to IV mainly from backward areas to name a few. The state government has plans to award the nodal officer of each of these projects as a token of appreciation.