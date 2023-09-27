2 YouTubers make short film on minor girl’s murder case, get arrested

Two YouTubers were arrested for making a short film on the murder incident of the minor school girl of Matigara. Based on the complaint of Nari Shakti Sangatgan, a social organisation, the police of Matigara Police Station arrested the two from Siliguri.

The accused were identified as Palash Saha and Hriday Barman, residents of Ashighar area near Siliguri.

Pratima Joshi, convenor of Nari Shakti Sangathan said: “Two youths of Siliguri made a short film and uploaded the video on social media where they highlighted the story of the minor girl murder case.

In the video, they revealed the pictures of the minor and accused and their identities. They also showed some obscene scenes. These are illegal for which we lodged a written complaint.”

The body of the minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More on August 21.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the organisation saw the video on social media and lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on Tuesday.

The Matigara police arrested the duo on Tuesday night and handed them over to the cyber police. They were produced before the Siliguri Court on Wednesday.