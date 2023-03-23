2 youths drown while performing last rites of grandfather

Two siblings who drowned at Gwalior Ghat in River Hooghly on Wednesday are feared dead.

According to police, Nitish Shaw, a resident of the Karl Marx Sarani area in Kidderpore was performing the last rites of his grandfather. After following the rituals, Nitish was taking a bath when he drowned.

Seeing him drowning, Nitish’s elder brother Sunny Shaw jumped into the water to rescue his brother but he also drowned.

The family members of the drowned youths immediately sought help from the police. Within a few moments, Disaster Management Group (DMG) divers started a search operation while River Traffic Police (RTP) started patrolling in a certain radius. However, none of them was traced.