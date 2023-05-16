2 varieties of brinjals from Malda in race for GI tag

MALDA: Two varieties of brinjals grown in Nababgunj and Ashapur in Malda are vying for the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This year, the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) requested for GI tag for 11 goods, including these Malda vegetables. These brinjals are already well-known in the area for their distinct flavour and quality and are cultivated solely in the district for topographical reasons.



Samanta Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “This year, the WBNUJS applied to tag 11 goods, including the brinjals of Nababgunj and Ashapur. If the brinjals are awarded the tag, the district’s agriculture may do better in the future.”

The vegetable’s brand value is expected to rise after it receives the tag. Once these species have earned GI recognition, efforts will be made to preserve and promote them.

The brinjals are popular among the people of Malda, specially in winter when these varieties are available in the market.

Nababgunj brinjals are comparable to the size of a calabash and become extremely soft after frying, cooking, or baking. The round-shaped Ashapur brinjals have a distinct flavour and are popular in Malda and neighbouring regions.

WBNUJS is taking steps to protect and commercialise many of the state’s heritage items.

Malda is well-known for its mango and silk, and efforts are currently being undertaken to obtain GI tags for other products from the district.