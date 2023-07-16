2 Trinamool workers killed

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress workers in separate incidents were killed late on Friday night. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was hacked to death with a sharp weapon late on Friday night at Satmukhi Gazipara under Canning Police Station in South 24-Parganas district.



The deceased, identified as Nantu Ghazi, was admitted to a hospital in the city with injuries and later died while undergoing treatment. The TMC had won the Panchayat elections in the area unopposed and to celebrate the same, a grand event was organised on Friday. It has been alleged that it is after the victory celebration that some miscreants, allegedly from opposing political party, started protesting and attacked the party workers with sharp weapons. However, ISF has reportedly denied the allegations. It is while escaping the situation that Ghazi was reportedly attacked. The injured were rescued and first admitted to Canning Hospital, then shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. The Canning police station has started an investigation into the incident.

In another incident, a TMC worker was shot in the Bishnupur police station area of South 24-Parganas. The police have arrested three people in the case. It has been reported that the deceased was returning home by bike late on Friday night when the miscreants fired at him. He was taken to Amtala Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. However, it is unclear whether the motive behind the murder was political or some other dispute.