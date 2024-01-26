2 TMC councillors questioned by CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned two Trinamool Congress councillors Debraj Chakraborty and Bappaditya Dasgupta in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.



Earlier, CBI had conducted raids at the house of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) councillor Debraj and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Bappaditya. Several documents were seized and taken for verification. On Wednesday evening, summons were served to both the councillors by CBI officers for their appearance at the Nizam Palace on Thursday.

Accordingly, both the councillors reached the CBI office around 11 am and came out after almost seven hours. According to Debraj, CBI officials were busy with some other case which is why they had to wait. He claimed that the CBI officials have asked for a few more documents and clarification regarding a bank transaction. “I have been asked to appear again on January 31 with a few other documents. I will definitely appear. But the CBI gave me a summon on Wednesday evening and asking me to appear on

Thursday morning which is a bit difficult. They should give more time,” said Debraj.