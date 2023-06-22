2 TMC candidates denied symbol in Marishda in East Midnapore

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) could not field candidates in two seats in East Midnapore’s Mahisda. The party had given its symbol to two candidates initially and later withdrew it.



As a result, there is no Trinamool Congress candidate in the two seats.

During a public meeting of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in December last year directed Marishda Gram Panchayat pradhan Jhumu Rani Mondal, Upapradhan Ramakrishna Mondal to resign. The district president of the party later collected resignations and sent them to Banerjee.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections Jhunu Rani Mondal and another party leader submitted nominations. But the party eventually withdrew the symbol.

The Opposition leaders in the district alleged that Trinamool Congress initially gave them a party symbol to fight the election but they later withdrew it. There are no standard regulations in the ruling party, alleged the district BJP leaders.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader from the district said that the two candidates were not allowed to contest the forthcoming panchayat election using the party symbol. It was the decision of the state party leaders.

Banerjee during his district tour in December received several complaints from the local people. The villagers told Banerjee that they did not receive houses under Awas Yojana and there were drinking water issues. It was also alleged that panchayat pradhan was often reluctant to issue certificates. Banerjee then instructed pradhan ti resign.