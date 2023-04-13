2 summoned for ‘circulating’ morphed crematorium photo

Kolkata Police has summoned two persons for allegedly circulating a morphed picture of Keoratala crematorium on Wednesday. They have been asked to appear before the cops at the Lalbazar within four days.

Meanwhile, police are trying to find out who actually morphed the picture and uploaded on social media. For the past few days, a picture of Keoratala crematorium was being circulated where it was written ‘I Love Keoratala Mahasashan’. About two days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her annoyance over the circulation of the said picture and had reportedly directed Kolkata Police to investigate.

After Banerjee’s direction, the Cyber cell of the Kolkata Police started probing and also sent a request to the social media authorities to remove the same.

Meanwhile, a complaint was reportedly filed at the Tollygunge police station on behalf of the KMC regarding the same.

All the western districts will witness heat wave conditions in the next couple of days. City’s highest temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius in a few days with a rise in mercury by 2 to 4 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature has been hovering around 38-39 degrees in the past 24 hours.

The MeT office has urged people to avoid prolonged heat exposure. People have also been advised to cover their heads with hats or umbrellas to avoid direct sunlight.

The MeT office also urged the people to have sufficient drinking water even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration.