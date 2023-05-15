2 students from Bengal rank first in ISC by scoring 99.75%

kolkata: Amongst five students, two from Bengal secured first position with 99.75 per cent in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination 2023, result of which was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday.



Subham Kumar Agarwal from St Joseph’s School in Bhaktinagar and Manya Gupta from The Heritage School in Kolkata scored 399 marks out of 400 marks. The other three toppers were from Guwahati, Thane and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, amongst nine students from across India who secured the first position in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), one is from Bengal.The other eight toppers are from Jamshedpur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thane, Malad East and Agra.

In ICSE, Sambit Mukhopadhyay of St Xavier’s School in East Burdwan scored 499 marks out of 500 marks and occupied the pan-India first rank along with the other toppers. He scored 99.8 per cent marks.

Sambit Mukhopadhyay had been topping his class since Class III at St. Xavier’s School in Burdwan. He aspires to attend one of the IITs and study software engineering.

Another student from Heritage School, Apratim Gangopadhyay became the ICSE school topper by scoring 497 out of 500 marks. He got 99.4 per cent marks.

In the state merit list announced by the Council, the second position in the state was secured by six students with 99.5 per cent–Subhashree Sahoo and Aishi Gangopadhyay of GD Birla Centre for Education Kolkata, Sidharth Kumar Dugar of M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth Howrah, Anoushka Samanta of Adamas International School Belgharia, Anusa Maiti of Pratt Memorial School Kolkata and Antara Banerjee of Modern High School for Girls Kolkata. Ten students secured third rank in the state.

In West Bengal, girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 98.04 per cent compared to 95.88 per cent achieved by the boys. At least 312 schools had participated in the ISC examinations of 2023. Out of the total 27,442 candidates who appeared for the examination in the state, 26,585 students passed the examination.

In the Special Category, 1414 students belonged to Scheduled Castes achieving a pass percentage of 97.67 per cent, 1211 Scheduled Tribe candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 97.77 per cent and 1582 Other Backward Classes candidates with the pass percentage of 98.36 per cent.

In the state merit list announced by the Council, five students secured the second position with 498 marks out of 500 marks.

The list includes, Anurag Nandi of Assembly of God Church School Park Street, Trisha Behani of North Point English Academy Malda, Shreyasi Biswas of De Paul School Kolkata, Sabiquee Ibn Khan of Vivekananda Mission School Joka, Aaranyak Ray of Garden High School Kolkata. Sixteen students achieved third rank in the state.

Similar to the Class-XII results, girls have outshined boys in ICSE results, i.e. Class-X pass percentage with 99.01 per cent, the pass percentage achieved by boys was 98.47 per cent. Out of the 41,506 candidates that appeared for the examination in the state, 40,971 candidates passed in the state.

In the Special Category, 2,930 Scheduled Caste candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 98.77 per cent, 1568 Scheduled Tribe candidates appeared with pass percentage of 97.90 per cent and 3051 Other Backward Classes candidates achieved pass percentage of 99.12

per cent.