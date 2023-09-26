2 students die unnatural deaths in Purba Jadavpur and Shantiniketan

Kolkata: Tension spread in Purba Jadavpur and Shantiniketan after two nursing students died unnatural deaths in two separate incidents.



According to sources, on Monday around 8 am, the deceased student identified as Mallika Das (22) was found hanging from the staircase of the apartment building where she lived with her roommates. Das’s friends spotted her and informed the other flat owners who subsequently informed the Purba Jadavpur Police Station.

It was learnt that Das, a fourth year student of BSc. Nursing at a private hospital in Mukundapur, was depressed for the last couple of days. On Sunday after dinner, she reportedly spoke on her phone before going to sleep and on Monday, when her roommates woke up, Das was not in the room. Later, when they came out, they saw Das hanging from the staircase.

Police are checking Das’s call details. In a separate incident, another nursing student of a medical college in Shantiniketan, that operates in PPP model, died an unnatural death.

The deceased, identified as Sneha Dutta of Purshura in Hooghly, felt uncomfortable after having dinner. She fell down with saliva coming out from her mouth. Dutta was rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital where she died later. However, her family members are not satisfied with the action taken when Dutta fell sick and have urged for a video recording of Dutta’s autopsy.