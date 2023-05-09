2 persons hurt after free-fall of lift car
kolkata: Two persons suffered injuries after a lift had a free-fall from the third floor of a building in Kasba due to cable snapping on Monday afternoon.
According to sources, a geriatric home is based on the ground floor of a four-storied building located at 418, Rajdanga Main Road in Kasba.
On the top floor of the building a doctor identified as Anirban Mitra lives with his wife Chaitali Mitra.
On Monday around 12:30 pm, they availed the lift to go down to the ground floor.
As soon as the doors were closed, suddenly the lift’s cable snapped and it had a free-fall.
Hearing a sound of something heavy falling, staff of the home and others went to the lift and found it had a free-fall.
After a few moments, the couple was rescued and rushed to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass near Kasba where they have been admitted.
Among them, Anirban suffered critical injuries.
A probe has been started to find out the cause of cable snapping.