2 persons hurt after free-fall of lift car

kolkata: Two persons suffered injuries after a lift had a free-fall from the third floor of a building in Kasba due to cable snapping on Monday afternoon.



According to sources, a geriatric home is based on the ground floor of a four-storied building located at 418, Rajdanga Main Road in Kasba.

On the top floor of the building a doctor identified as Anirban Mitra lives with his wife Chaitali Mitra.

On Monday around 12:30 pm, they availed the lift to go down to the ground floor.

As soon as the doors were closed, suddenly the lift’s cable snapped and it had a free-fall.

Hearing a sound of something heavy falling, staff of the home and others went to the lift and found it had a free-fall.

After a few moments, the couple was rescued and rushed to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass near Kasba where they have been admitted.

Among them, Anirban suffered critical injuries.

A probe has been started to find out the cause of cable snapping.