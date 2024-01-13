2 patients airlifted on first day after state launches air ambulance

Kolkata: Two pilgrims who fell ill were airlifted to a city hospital from Sagar Island on Thursday. Sumitra Devi (55), a resident of Bihar, who suffered from Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) was brought to the city on an emergency basis at around 11.15 pm on Thursday while another patient Swapna Mukherjee (42), a resident of Durgapur, was also airlifted on the same day. Both the pilgrims are safe now.



Both these patients have been admitted to MR Bangur Hospital. They were the first patients who have been airlifted following ailments this season. The state Transport department launched an air ambulance on Friday for evacuating critically-ill pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela from Sagar Point to Kolkata.