2 notorious criminals of Jorabagan area held

Kolkata: Two notorious criminals of Jorabagan area were arrested with arms on Saturday night.



According to sources, Kartik Sonkar alias ‘khargosh’ and his associate Amit Singh alias ‘chyapta’ were reportedly trying to extort businessmen of the Jorabagan area on Saturday night. On the basis of source information, cops from the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective department conducted a raid and nabbed the duo red-handed. From both of them cops reportedly recovered two seven mm pistols. They were produced at the Bankshall Court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody till March 2.

Sources informed that Sonkar was earlier arrested in connection with a criminal activity in Kharagpur. After he got bail, he returned to Kolkata and started extorting businessmen. Often he used to take shelter somewhere in Howrah and return when the situation would get stable. When he used to extort businessmen, Sonkat would take Singh with him.