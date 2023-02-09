2 Nepal natives dead, 8 injured in road mishap in Bagdogra

SILIGURI: Two Nepal nationals have died and eight others were injured in a road accident at Keshtapur area adjacent to Bagdogra.



They were on a four-wheeler passenger vehicle on the way to Nepal from New Jalpaiguri.

It is reported that on Thursday morning, a truck loaded with bricks was parked in a no-parking area next to Asian Highway two.

The four-wheeler passenger car rammed into the truck from behind. Two persons died on the spot while the others were rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem at the NBMCH. According to police sources, the deceased people have been identified as Madhav Sharma (45) and Vijay Sharma (35). They were siblings. The injured, including the driver, are all residents of Nepal.