2 murders in English Bazar on same day

Malda: Two murders in two areas of English Bazar took place on Friday night. On Saturday morning, the body of a night guard of a pond was recovered from the Patalchandi area. The deceased’s throat was slit and the body had several injury marks.



The deceased was identified as Sur Rahman of Chamagram Baganbari area of Sujapur Gram Panchayat under Kaliachak Police Station.

In this incident, the locals protested on the national highway demanding the arrest of the accused. The police lifted the blockade after some time.

In another case, the elder brother has been accused of murdering his brother in the Kuli Para area. The deceased’s name is Chottu Paswan (21). The accused, Bikash Paswan, returned home drunk and had a dispute with another brother, Papon Paswan. Chandu went to mediate between the two brothers but was stabbed. Later, he succumbed to his injuries in Malda Medical College and Hospital. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The police recovered the bodies. The reason for the murder is being investigated. Bikash Paswan has been arrested.”