‘2 months of pending dues for ICDS centres released’

BALURGHAT: The district administration has released two months of due payments to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres of South Dinajpur. It is reported that the due payment of one month is still pending for the purchase of eggs and vegetables.



It is known that there are 3279 authorised ICDS centres in South Dinajpur district. Out of these, 3231 are functional. Out of functional 3231 centres, there are 271 centres in Balurghat town, 444 in Balurghat rural area, 715 in Tapan, 303 in Kumarganj, 224 in Hili, 522 in Gangarampur, 215 in Banshihari, 327 in Kushmondi and 210 in Harirampur. As per the scheme, food is provided by the government for the nutrition of mothers and children. ICDS centres have to buy the daily allotment of eggs and vegetables from the shops on credit. Sucheta Biswas, State leader of Sara Bangla Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, said: “Every time there is an agitation and then money comes in. This cannot continue. We want a permanent solution. For this, we will launch another movement if necessary.”

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, said: “Earlier we could release money before the allocation came but the Central government has recently introduced a new system. That’s why we can’t release the money until the allocation comes. Money is being paid as soon as the allotment comes. We hope this pending dues problem for the month of December is resolved at the earliest.”