2 modules of Panchayat dept portal inaugurated

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P &RD) department has developed an online integrated platform, West Bengal Panchayat Management System (WBPMS) for all development programmes, schemes and different activities of three tiers of Panchayati Raj institutions.



Two modules related with the portal namely VHNSC and 4th Saturday meeting related with public health were inaugurated by Minister of State for P & RD Seuli Saha on Monday.

The primary feature of this module is digitisation of public health-related monthly reports generated during such related meetings of Gram Panchayat held on the 4th Saturday of every month.

Saha highlighted the efficiency of this portal by mentioning how by one click, various public health related data like childbirth, birth weight, infant mortality, maternal mortality, communicable diseases, teenage marriage and even disaster management preparedness of a Gram Panchayat can be obtained from block, district and state level.

P Ulaganathan secretary, P&RD department focussed on how the portals will be immensely useful for monitoring and planning of Gram Panchayats as the gaps in the system or services are identified very easily.

Several other modules will be introduced in WBPMS in the days to come.